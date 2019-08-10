Noida Authority to resume monthly meetings with RWAs

cities

Noida: The Noida authority will resume their monthly meetings with resident welfare associations (RWA) soon in order to better tackle civic issues of the city, official said.

Office bearers of the federation of Noida residents’ welfare associations (FONRWA) and other RWAs of the city met senior authority officials on Saturday to discuss various civic issues in the city.

Also present in the meeting were Dr Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament from Gautam Budh Nagar and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh.

Residents said most of their issues from the meeting held last year were still pending and the purpose of Saturday’s meeting was to review the progress in those matters.

“A meeting was held on September 7 last year in which we had raised nearly 20 civic or law and order related issues. Most of them, such as poor water quality, waste disposal, menace of stray dogs, etc are still prevalent and no work has been done to tackle these problems,” said KK Jain, general secretary, FONRWA.

Residents said the MP ordered for a report on the action taken to be put up in the next meeting.

“While no satisfactory progress has been made in respect of earlier problems, we have been assured that work will be done on them within the next three months. Almost all sectors have internal issues as well such as lack of security, poor infrastructure, etc. and we have raised the relevant concerns in writing,” said Jain.

Residents also requested for more community centres and shopping complexes, improvement in quantity and quality of water, better sanitation system and a solutions to menace of stray dog by employing more agencies for sterilisation. RWA officials also asked for more autonomy in decision making in matters of their localities.

“There are a lot of internal issues of encroachment, parking, cleanliness, etc and we are trying to work on them. The purpose of the meeting was that all stakeholders could be on the same page and the problems are brought to the knowledge of the officials concerned,” said Singh.

He said meetings of RWAs with circle officers will also be resumed. “Progress in these matters will be reviewed and we will try for more such meetings in the near future,” said the MLA.

Meanwhile, authority officials have been instructed to take cognisance of the issues raised.

“We keep on working on certain issues but some of them are need-based and officials will meet RWAs individually to handle these problems,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

She also said there will be a monthly roster for these one-on-one meetings. “Work is ongoing for certain projects and we will come up with fresh timelines in a couple of months for projects that have been delayed. This information will come up on the website and the RWAs will be kept in the loop,” said Maheshwari.

