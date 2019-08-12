Noida authority issues show-cause notice for delay in Bahlolpur underpass work

noida

The Noida authority has issued a show-cause notice to a contractor seeking the reason for delay in starting construction work on Bahlolpur-Sector 63 underpass on the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway.

“We have issued a notice to the contractor seeking his reply as to why it delayed construction at the site. If the contractor does not submit a satisfactory reply then the authority will impose a penalty on the contractor,” said PK Garg, project engineer of the Noida authority.

The authority had approved this underpass in 2016 following which it had started the process of hiring a contractor. The authority selected a contractor on January this year, who was to start construction on February.

Earlier, the authority had planned to start work on this project in June 2016, but work could not be started due to fund crunch.

According to the authority, the underpass will not only benefit Bahlolpur villagers but also those who use the FNG Expressway. Villagers, who use the FNG Expressway to cross over, will not disturb traffic on this Expressway after construction of an underpass.

According to officials, the underpass project also becomes important because the Central government may adopt this Expressway to develop it and as it as a National Highway. If adopted, the National highway will begin from Ghaziabad’s NH-58 and end in Rewari in Haryana. It will be a 75km National Highway project which can help de-congesting Delhi roads.

“The National Highway Authority of India is yet to take a final call on adopting this Expressway. But we have decided to develop the underpass. The project will ensure seamless travel from the Ghaziabad side to sectors 63, 66, 67 and Parthala Chowk,” said another official, not authorised to speak to the media.

Authority officials said that in the absence of an underpass at this point, commuters using FNG Expressway often face problems.

The authority is needed so that motorists can comfortably commute between Bahlolpur and sectors 66, 67 areas.

“Without an underpass, commuters halt at this point and it takes a long time to negotiate traffic going towards Bahlolpur village and the other side. In the time to come, traffic volume in this area will increase and cause snarls. Therefore the underpass is crucial here,” said official.

