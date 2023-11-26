1 killed, 5 injured as speeding car rams into pedestrians in Noida

A 22-year-old man died while five sustained injuries in an alleged hit-and-run incident in Noida’s Sector 83 in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The suspect is absconding, police officers aware of the matter said. The car was being driven at a high speed when the incident took place under the jurisdiction of Phase-2 police station, they added. The spot in Noida’s Sector 83 where the accident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Central Noida, Hirdesh Katheriya, said, “The deceased was identified as Islam, 22, a native of Laharpur in Sitapur district. He used to wotk at a factory at A-12 in Sector 83 and lived at a rented accommodation in the Phase-2 locality. Three injured victims — Immam-ud-din, Islam-ud-din and Tausiq — were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi, while the remaining two persons — Saheeq and Talib — were discharged after receiving preliminary treatment. All of them were aged between 20 and 25 years.”

“Around 1 am on Sunday, Islam and his colleagues came out of their factory after their shift ended. A speeding car came from the opposite side of Noida Special Economy Zone (NSEZ) and allegedly rammed them,” said Katheriya. “The car driver accelerated and fled the spot at a high speed, leaving them bleeding,” he added.

The ADCP said, “Police received a call on the emergency number, 112, and a team of Phase-2 police rushed to the spot. Those injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Islam was declared brought dead, while three of his colleagues were referred to a hospital in Delhi. The rest of them who sustained minor bruises were discharged following preliminary treatment. Islam-ud-din sustained grievous head injury, while the other two injured victims suffered fractures on the legs.”

“We were informed by the injured that it was a white car. Efforts are underway to identify the vehicle,” added the ADCP.

Phase-2, station house officer, Vindyachal Tiwari, said, “The injured were rushed to the hospital in a police van as the ambulance was taking time to reach the spot. Close to 100 CCTV cameras were being scanned till 3 pm on Sunday. The registration number of the vehicle has not yet been captured in any of the CCTV cameras.”

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others), and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified car driver at the Phase-2 police station on Sunday and efforts are underway to identify the accused.