Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1 killed, 7 injured in truck-cars collision on Yamuna Expressway

ByArun Singh
Nov 25, 2024 06:00 AM IST

A passerby alerted the police and the injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital, Vishakha succumbed to her injuries during the treatment

Greater Noida:

On Sunday around 4am, when all eight were heading towards Delhi in two cars from Vrindavan, a speeding truck rammed into their cars from behind. (HT Photo)
On Sunday around 4am, when all eight were heading towards Delhi in two cars from Vrindavan, a speeding truck rammed into their cars from behind. (HT Photo)

A 75-year-old woman was killed and seven others sustained grievous injuries after a speeding truck allegedly rammed into their Toyota Camry and Toyota Innova Hycross cars at the 8-kilometre point on the Yamuna Expressway early Sunday, said officers, adding that the truck driver fled the scene leaving behind his vehicle.

Police identified the deceased as Vishakha Tripathi, 75, resident of Sector 10 Dwarka, New Delhi. She was the daughter of Jagadguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj, noted late religious leader. The injured includes her two sisters Krishna Tripathi, 67, and Shyama Tripathi, 69, besides driver Sanjay Malik, 57, a resident of Pratapgarh, and acquaintances Hansha Patel, 56, Kashmira Patel, 53, and Januka Khadka, 40, all three residents of Mathura; and Deepak Patel, 35, a resident of Delhi, who are in intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in New Delhi.

“On Sunday around 4am, when all eight were heading towards Delhi in two cars from Vrindavan, a speeding truck rammed into their cars from behind. The collision was so intense that it severely damaged the cars, causing severe injuries to all car occupants,” said Arvind Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Greater Noida, adding the incident is being further probed.

A passerby spotted the accident and alerted the police control room on the emergency helpline number 112. The injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital. Vishakha succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The truck was coming from Firozabad side and heading towards Karnal, Haryana, the officer said.

“The statements of the injured are yet to be recorded,” the ACP added.

“Our investigation is underway to ascertain the cause behind the accident. Prima facie it is suspected that the truck driver might have dozed off, leading to the incident,” said ACP Kumar.

“The three sisters were in a Toyota Camry. It is yet to be ascertained the truck crashed into which car first” said Munendra Singh, station house officer, Dankaur police station, adding that no case was registered till evening as a complaint remains to be filed.

Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj was the founder of the Prem Temple in Vrindavan. According to the official website of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat (JKP), Vishakha, Krishna, and Shyama are the presidents of the JKP trust that was established in 1972.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On