1 killed, 7 injured in truck-cars collision on Yamuna Expressway

Greater Noida: On Sunday around 4am, when all eight were heading towards Delhi in two cars from Vrindavan, a speeding truck rammed into their cars from behind. (HT Photo)

A 75-year-old woman was killed and seven others sustained grievous injuries after a speeding truck allegedly rammed into their Toyota Camry and Toyota Innova Hycross cars at the 8-kilometre point on the Yamuna Expressway early Sunday, said officers, adding that the truck driver fled the scene leaving behind his vehicle.

Police identified the deceased as Vishakha Tripathi, 75, resident of Sector 10 Dwarka, New Delhi. She was the daughter of Jagadguru Shree Kripaluji Maharaj, noted late religious leader. The injured includes her two sisters Krishna Tripathi, 67, and Shyama Tripathi, 69, besides driver Sanjay Malik, 57, a resident of Pratapgarh, and acquaintances Hansha Patel, 56, Kashmira Patel, 53, and Januka Khadka, 40, all three residents of Mathura; and Deepak Patel, 35, a resident of Delhi, who are in intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in New Delhi.

“On Sunday around 4am, when all eight were heading towards Delhi in two cars from Vrindavan, a speeding truck rammed into their cars from behind. The collision was so intense that it severely damaged the cars, causing severe injuries to all car occupants,” said Arvind Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Greater Noida, adding the incident is being further probed.

A passerby spotted the accident and alerted the police control room on the emergency helpline number 112. The injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital. Vishakha succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The truck was coming from Firozabad side and heading towards Karnal, Haryana, the officer said.

“The statements of the injured are yet to be recorded,” the ACP added.

“Our investigation is underway to ascertain the cause behind the accident. Prima facie it is suspected that the truck driver might have dozed off, leading to the incident,” said ACP Kumar.

“The three sisters were in a Toyota Camry. It is yet to be ascertained the truck crashed into which car first” said Munendra Singh, station house officer, Dankaur police station, adding that no case was registered till evening as a complaint remains to be filed.

Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj was the founder of the Prem Temple in Vrindavan. According to the official website of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat (JKP), Vishakha, Krishna, and Shyama are the presidents of the JKP trust that was established in 1972.