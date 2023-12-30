100 housing societies in Greater Noida served notices over improper disposal of bulk waste

Around 100 housing societies have been issued notices by the Greater Noida authority over alleged improper disposal of bulk waste on their respective premises. HT Image

A survey conducted on Thursday by the Greater Noida authority revealed that the errant establishments were found to be disposing off bulk waste the unwarranted way, said officials aware of the matter.

The authority has sought response from the establishments flouting norms and warned of action in case of unsatisfactory response.

According to chief executive officer, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, NG Ravi Kumar to ensure proper garbage disposal, regular campaigns are being organised in the authority’s jurisdiction and steps are being taken to ensure upkeep and proper disposal of waste.

“A recent survey conducted by the health department of the authority revealed that around 100 establishments including residential societies were not following the waste disposal guidelines,” he said in a statement.

The errant establishments, that are the bulk waste generators in the city, were disposing of the garbage in a negligent and improper manner and hence were warned of action, the authority said.

Around 100 establishments, including around 90 residential societies were identified to be flouting the rules. These bulk waste generators in the city have been asked to dispose of the garbage themselves properly.

“A stringent action will be initiated in case of non-compliance. A fine of ₹20,000 was levied on two housing societies for negligence in waste management while an immediate explanation has been sought from others”, said officer on special duty, Indu Prakash Singh.

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also taken notice of the air and water pollution in Gautam Budh Nagar due to discharge of industrial effluents and municipal, domestic waste into drains.

The tribunal has ordered that action be taken by Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control against departments concerned and officials for not taking required steps to address the situation.