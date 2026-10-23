13-year-old girl dies after fall from Greater Noida high-rise; probe underway

A 13-year-old girl died after falling from the 21st floor of a high-rise residential society in Greater Noida West early on Friday, police said. When her parents woke up later in the morning and could not find her inside the apartment, they began searching the building premises and found her on the ground floor. (Unsplash)

Police said an initial investigation indicated that the girl, an eighth-grade student, exited her apartment around 3:30 am while her parents were sleeping and went to a common balcony on the 21st floor.

Police said her mother had scolded the girl, a Class 8 student last night. Her father works in the I-T department, and she was an only child, police said.

The deceased lived with her parents on the fourth floor of a high-rise in Sector 16C, Bisrakh.

“Around 3.30am, while her parents were asleep, the girl quietly left her apartment, took the lift to the 21st floor, and jumped from the common balcony,” said an officer associated with the case.

When her parents woke up later in the morning and could not find her inside the apartment, they began searching the building premises and found her on the ground floor.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police said they received information about the death from the hospital.

Bisrakh station house officer (SHO) Ranjeet Singh said, “During initial questioning, it emerged that her mother had reprimanded her over an issue before going to bed. The exact trigger is being verified.”

Police have sent the body for an autopsy and initiated further inquiries into the matter.

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