21-year-old electrocuted at Noida factory

The victim was identified as Dilip Singh, 21, from Kannauj. He lived with his sister at a rented house in Mamura village in Sector 67 and worked as an operator at the factory, said police.

On Saturday night, Singh went for work. At 7.30am the next day, after completing his shift, he went to the changing room and suffered an electric shock, collapsing on the floor, said police. His colleagues found him lying unconscious. “They immediately alerted his sister and rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” said Vindyachal Tiwari, station house officer, Phase 3.

“We sent his body for an autopsy. His family members in Kannauj were informed about his death. The cause of his death will be ascertained after getting the autopsy reports,” he added.

“At first glance, it appears that the victim suffered an electric shock while changing clothes near an electrical panel in the changing room. The forensic team investigated the crime scene, and no case has been registered yet. Further investigation is underway,” the SHO said.