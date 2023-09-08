24-year-old beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Ghaziabad; three arrested

A 24-year-old man, out taking a late night walk through a local market in Ghaziabad’s Tulsi Niketan on Thursday, was allegedly beaten severely by a group of men on suspicion of theft, the Ghaziabad police said, adding that the man later died of critical injuries he suffered during the assault. The man was identified as Anil Kumar, who lives nearby Tulsi Niketan, said police. (Representative Image)

The man was identified as Anil Kumar, who lives nearby Tulsi Niketan, said police. According to the prima facie investigation by the police, Kumar stepped out of his home around 1am on Thursday and went to a wood market about 100 metres away for a stroll.

“It has come to fore that local shopkeepers and guards allegedly beat him up on suspicion of theft and left him critically wounded at the spot, thinking that he would later walk away. But a couple of hours later, we received information about a dead body at the market and it turned out to be Kumar. The man seemed to have succumbed to critical injuries he suffered in the assault,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police, Shalimar Garden.

Police said Kumar was the youngest of his four siblings and was unemployed.

Based on a complaint given by the man’s family, investigators said they have arrested three men, indentified as Akhlaq, Subhan and Naushad, for the alleged assault on Kumar and they have been under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

“We also got to know from our informers that five more men were present during the attack and they, too, have been named by the victim’s family. We are trying to trace the other suspects,” the ACP said.

The body of the victim man was also sent for autopsy. The FIR was filed at Tila Morh police station.

In another incident in the same police station limits, a 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 32-year-old man on Friday afternoon. The police said the suspect, identified as Yogendra Kumar, claimed that the pigeons he raced went to the house of the victim, Ajay Kumar, and he did not return them.

The incident took place at Nistoli village, said police.

“As a result of the dispute, the suspect attacked the victim with a knife and injured him. The injured man was rushed to GTB Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. The suspect was arrested and booked for murder,” Maurya said.

