3 held with marijuana worth ₹ 1 cr in Greater Noida

Greater Noida Three men were arrested in Greater Noida’s Badalpur on Wednesday with 165 kilograms of marijuana, having estimated worth of ₹1 crore, police said. A team laid a trap and arrested the suspects along with two vehicles, including a truck and a Maruti Suzuki Swift. (Representational image)

Police identified the suspects as residents of Delhi aged 42, 47, and 33.

According to police, they received a tip-off that a gang involved in selling marijuana in Delhi was about to cross Badalpur. A team laid a trap and arrested the suspects along with two vehicles, including a truck and a Maruti Suzuki Swift.

“The suspects revealed that the 33-year-old suspect used to procure marijuana in large quantities from Bhubaneswar, Odisha and sell it at retail with the help of his two associates in Delhi,” said Vijay Kumar, SHO, Badalpur police station,where the case was registered.

“During preliminary investigation, the suspects revealed that they were dealing in such large quantities for the second time in the last two months. However, we are investigating their previous criminal records,” the SHO added.

The suspects used to hide marijuana in a concealed compartment of their truck to transport it safely, police said.

“The 42-year-old suspect was earlier arrested with 150 kilograms of marijuana and spent nearly 15 months in jail,” added SHO Kumar.

Police recovered 165 kilograms of marijuana, a truck, a Haryana-registered car, and four phones from their possession. They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) at Badalpur police station, and further investigation is underway, police added.