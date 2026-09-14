35-yr-old found dead on terrace of his Ghaziabad home; 3 ‘friends’ held

Ghaziabad: A 35-year-old man was found dead on the terrace of his home in Ghaziabad’s Nehru Nagar on Sunday morning, with deep wounds on his head and face, police officials said, adding that three of his friends have been detained over the incident. According to police, around 8am, when his grandfather approached the terrace to offer him morning tea, he found him lying in a pool of blood and dead. (Representational image)

The victim was identified as Ashwini, aka Ashu (single name), who was unemployed.

According to police, around 8am, when his grandfather approached the terrace to offer him morning tea, he found him lying in a pool of blood and dead.

Subsequently, police were informed through the emergency helpline number, and a team from Nandgram police station, accompanied by senior police officers and the forensic team, reached the spot, said officials.

Police said that a preliminary investigation found that the victim lived with his grandfather. On Saturday night, the victim’s three friends dropped him at his home. When his grandfather spotted them, his friends, who were allegedly in an inebriated condition, told him that him health was deteriorating and that they had come to drop him safely, officials said.

Police suspect that the victim’s grandfather failed to spot any injuries on his body at that time due to darkness as the electricity connection to the victim’s house was disconnected.

“It is suspected that the victim might have had heated arguments with the people (the friends who brought him home at night) known to him and during the dispute, he was killed,” said Santosh Kumar Tripathi, station house officer (SHO), Nandgram police station, adding that an investigation is underway.

It is suspected that a sharp-edged weapon might have been used to kill him, said officials.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, a case under section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Nandgram police station and further investigation is underway.