40-year-old arrested for stealing 9 iron frames of sign boards from Noida park

Police arrested a 40-year-old man on Monday for allegedly stealing nine iron frames of sign boards from a local park in Noida Sector 56, said officials.

The suspect was identified as Shamshad (goes by first name), a resident of Khora Colony in Ghaziabad.

Based on a complaint by 40-year-old Chandrapal Singh, who works as a contractor with the Noida authority, a case was registered against Shamshad under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 380 (theft) at the Sector 58 police station on Sunday. Singh alleged that “someone had stolen iron frames of different sign boards” from the park, said Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 58 police station.

“We launched an investigation and identified the suspect -- Shamshad -- after scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas. Police received a tip about the suspect’s movement near an electricity sub-station in Sector 55 on Monday, and a team of officials reached the spot and arrested him,” Kumar added.

Police have recovered the nine stolen sign boards and three iron pipes from the possession of Shamshad. The suspect revealed during interrogation that he used to steal the sign boards and sell those to scrap dealers for money.

Shamshad was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody on Monday.