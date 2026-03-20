5-year-old killed after falling into water-filled pit in Greater Noida

Greater Noida:A 5-year-old boy died after allegedly falling into a 3-feet-deep water-filled plot in Badalpur, Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. This is the third such death in the district due to a water-filled plot in the last three months. On February 15, a three-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled plot in Greater Noida’s Dankaur. (HT Photo)

The victim, a nursery student, lived with his parents and a three-month-old brother in Chapraula village.

“Around 3pm, the boy was playing near his home with other children when he accidentally fell into a 3-feet-deep water-filled plot,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

The officer added, “Other kids raised an alarm for help. Locals then rushed to alert his mother who was inside the house at the time.”

Subsequently, locals managed to rescue the child using a rope and alerted the police. “The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” said police.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family. Investigation revealed that waste from the village had accumulated at the plot, which stretches nearly one kilometre along the road in the village. No barricading or safety measures were in place, police added.

However, Anuj Nehra, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Dadri, said, “The water accumulated due to Wednesday’s rain.” However, the SDM did not respond to HT’s queries on the plot’s ownership, the cause of waterlogging and action taken in the matter.

The district administration provided ₹4 lakh as compensation to the family.

This is the third such death in the district due to a water-filled plot in the last three months.On February 15, a three-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled plot in Greater Noida’s Dankaur.

On January 18, a 27-year-old techie died after his car plunged into a water-filled plot in Sector 150.