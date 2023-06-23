Home / Cities / Noida News / AAP stages protest against power cuts at SDM office in Noida

AAP stages protest against power cuts at SDM office in Noida

Maria Khan
Jun 23, 2023

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protested against power cuts in Noida, claiming that they have caused severe health issues among the public. The BJP denied the allegations.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a protest at the sub-divisional magistrate’s office in Sector 19 against erratic power cuts in Noida on Thursday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protest at the sub-divisional magistrate’s office in Sector 19 in Noida on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protest at the sub-divisional magistrate's office in Sector 19 in Noida on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The protesters said they were agitating after at least 76 people died in the last seven days in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district amid severe heatwave conditions.

Bhupendra Singh Jadaun, Gautam Buddh Nagar unit president, AAP, said, “Erratic power outages have caused severe health issues among public. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has failed to take appropriate measures to deal with the issue. Power cuts have become the new normal in Noida, especially in high-rise buildings.”

Media in-charge, BJP, Noida, Tanmay Shankar, denied AAP’s claims. He said, “Power supply has improved in the last five to six years. It is true that we face power cuts but it is only for a few seconds and the supply is revived within no time in Noida. These are baseless allegations and there are no facts in it.”

aam aadmi party bjp protest noida
