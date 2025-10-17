After international trade show, UP promotes local sellers at ‘Swadeshi Melas’ in GB Nagar

NOIDA: Driven by the 4th UP International Trade Show held last month, a “Swadeshi Mela” is being organised in the Gautam Budh Nagar as part of the state government’s broader initiative to extend the model to all 75 districts.

Visiting the ‘UP Trade Show – Swadeshi Mela 2025’ being held from October 9 to18 at Noida Haat, Sector 33A, the state’s micro, small & enterprises (MSME) minister Rakesh Sachan on Thursday stressed on lending support to local industries, especially during this Diwali season, by preferring “Swadeshi” (indigenous) products and helping the state’s micro and small units grow.

He said that buying from local vendors also enables consumers to benefit from GST savings while and supports employment within communities. “The creativity of Uttar Pradesh’s artisans is our real identity, and our swadeshi products are now making a mark not just in India but in global markets as well.”

He said the initiative aligns with the Centre’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) and the developed India vision.

After interacting with people at stalls displaying traditional handloom and handicrafts, and local innovations, he appreciated the creativity and skill of Uttar Pradesh’s artisans, calling them “the identity of the state”.

To be sure, the 2025 edition of the international trade show was inaugurated last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Building on its momentum, the state is now organising district-level “Swadeshi Melas” to give smaller businesses direct access to local consumers.

The event is a boost to the state’s ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, aiming to shift consumer behaviour towards homegrown products and reduce dependence on mass-produced goods from outside the state, said organisers.

.