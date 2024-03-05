AI comes to aid of Abhyuday scheme students appearing for civil services exams

Over 300 students of Noida, who enrolled for free coaching to appear for the civil services examinations under the Uttar Pradesh government’s Abhyuday scheme, are now using generative artificial intelligence for their study, officials said on Tuesday. The AI platform assists with both prelims and mains strategies, and provides real-time practice questions and multiple choice questions linked to the syllabus based on user input, said inventors of PAiGP (HT Photo)

According to Shailendra Singh, district social welfare officer (DSWO), Noida, the Mukhya Mantri Abhyuday Yojana is essentially a free coaching scheme for poor but meritorious students.

“The scheme was launched in Gautam Budh Nagar district in 2022 and since then, we have been providing free coaching to students from financially weak backgrounds. The students are provided with study material from the government as well as free classes by our faculty at various centres located in the district,” said the officer.

Deepanshu Singh, district coordinator of the scheme in Gautam Budh Nagar, informed that recently, a generative AI platform has been introduced for students.

“The syllabus for competitive examinations is so vast that even after having all basic books, students ultimately need to study online to find analysis and summaries on recent current affairs or general knowledge. In order to assist in this, we have collaborated with a Noida-based start-up company to provide generative AI platform to the students for free. This platform assists with both prelims and mains strategies, and provides real-time practice questions and multiple choice questions linked to the syllabus based on user input,” said Singh, who is also a civil services educator.

The platform, called PAiGPT, was thrown open to students a week ago, and students claim that it is a “game-changer” for their preparations.

“Usually, we have to read through newspaper editorials to get the analysis and summaries of recent developments on international and national politics and issues. Students of Hindi medium find it difficult to understand these English articles and translations are often filled with errors. However, this platform analyses web pages, summarises key points and gives a comprehensive answer to questions, in Hindi as well as English,” said Rachna Singh, an aspirant enrolled under the scheme.

According to Eshank Agarwal, COO and co-founder of PAiGPT, the platform is free for Noida students.

“The AI interface is available for a monthly rent of ₹250 but has been kept free for students enrolled under Abhyuday scheme in Noida as they belong to the financially weaker section of society. We have developed the platform as a groundbreaking solution in the exam preparation space and hope that it can help aspirants crack the toughest examinations,” said Agarwal, whose office is located in Sector 63, Noida.