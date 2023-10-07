News / Cities / Noida News / Air-quality in Ghaziabad, Gr Noida and Noida falls to ‘poor’ category for first time this season

Air-quality in Ghaziabad, Gr Noida and Noida falls to ‘poor’ category for first time this season

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Oct 07, 2023 06:32 AM IST

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida has dropped to the 'poor' category, prompting authorities to implement measures to improve air quality. The primary pollutant identified is PM10, caused by dust, waste burning, and industrial sources. Meteorological factors and local pollutants are believed to be contributing to the decline in air quality. The forecast predicts that air quality will mainly remain in the 'poor' category in the coming days. Environmentalists have raised concerns and called for action to address the underlying issues causing pollution.

After Greater Noida, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Ghaziabad and Noida also dropped to the ‘poor’ category on Friday, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A view of polluted Loha Mandi road, in Ghaziabad, India on Friday, October 06 2023. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
A view of polluted Loha Mandi road, in Ghaziabad, India on Friday, October 06 2023. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

For the first time this season, since the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) came into effect, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Noida all recorded an AQI in the ‘poor’ category.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The city of Greater Noida has been dealing with ‘poor’ AQI for more than a week, as the air quality decline began on September 24.

Along with these three cities, Delhi’s AQI also slipped into the ‘poor’ category on Friday, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to instruct NCR authorities to implement Stage I of the GRAP immediately.

The CAQM stated, “It was noted that there has been a sudden dip in air quality parameters in the last 48 hours in the region which led to the AQI for Delhi moving into the ‘poor’ category. The forecasts also predict air quality to mainly remain in the ‘poor’ category in the coming days (except for one or two days) owing to unfavorable meteorological conditions. Therefore, the sub-committee decided that ALL actions as envisaged under Stage I of the GRAP - ‘poor’ air quality (Delhi’s AQI ranging between 201-300) be implemented in earnest by all the concerned agencies in the NCR, with immediate effect.”

According to the AQI bulletin from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Friday, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Noida reported AQI figures of 214, 252, and 210, respectively, all falling under the ‘poor’ category. The primary pollutant identified was PM10, which consists of coarser particles caused by dust, waste burning and industrial sources.

Officials from the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) attributed this scenario to meteorological factors and local pollutants. According to the CPCB’s AQI scale, readings between 0 and 50 are considered “good,” 51 and 100 are “satisfactory,” 101 and 200 are “moderate,” 201 and 300 are “poor,” 301 and 400 are “very poor,” and 401 and 500 are “severe.”

Vikas Mishra, the regional officer of UPPCB in Ghaziabad, mentioned that measures like road-sweeping and water sprinkling are already underway to control local pollutants and that this situation is temporary. “The scenario has resulted due to meteorological factors and it is a temporary condition and likely to improve soon. The measures like road-sweeping, water sprinkling are already underway to control the local pollutants,” Mishra said.

However, the officials of UPPCB, Noida also attributed the scenario to meteorological factors like reduction in wind speed and dip in temperature.

“There is presence of mist in morning hours and the reduced wind speed has resulted in ‘poor’ AQI in the region. The local pollutants also have an impact as a result. The measures under the phase I of the Grap are already underway,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB, Noida.

Stage I of the Grap includes dust mitigation measures in construction and demolition activities, regular waste disposal, and mechanized road sweeping and water sprinkling on roads.

The forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said, “The air quality is likely to be in the ‘poor’ category from October 6 to 8. The air quality is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ category on October 9. The outlook for subsequent 6 Days: The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘Moderate’ to ‘poor’ category.” The forecast added about the presence of mist in the morning and clear sky on October 7 and 8 with partly cloudy sky and mist during morning hours on October 9.

Meanwhile, environmentalist have raised concerns as temprature has started to take effect in the region. “The meteorological factors are also playing their part in rise in the level of pollution. The different agencies must address the issues of bad and patchy roads, traffic congestion and other factors which aid the rise in PM10 and PM2.5 levels,” said Akash Vashishtha, an environment lawyer.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Peeyush Khandelwal

    Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out