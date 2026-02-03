Prayagraj, The Allahabad High Court has quashed an FIR lodged against the petitioners relating to the offence of physical relation on the false promise of marriage, saying that Section 69 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita punishes deceit and not disappointment. Allahabad HC quashes FIR in case of physical relation on alleged false promise of marriage

Besides, the court directed that the investigation may go on in other sections but the arrest of the petitioners shall remain stayed.

The court passed this order after it found that the petitioner and respondent had relations due to their liking and not because of false promise of marriage. Thus, the FIR was lodged when the marriage, which was already settled, got cancelled due to some differences.

Allowing a writ petition filed by petitioners Neeleshramchandani, his father and another a division bench comprising Siddhartha Varma and Justice Abdul Shahid observed, "We are definitely of the view that Section 69 of BNS punishes deceit and not disappointment."

"In the instant case, we find that there was an agreement between the parties to marry and there was in fact no unilateral or deceitful promise by the first petitioner to the fourth respondent that he would marry her in the near future," the court said.

The agreement, therefore, to marry was very much in existence between the parties. There was no false promise from either side, the court added.

It further said, "We are also of the view that the timing of the first information report was such which was not congenial to the fourth respondent. The FIR was lodged at a time when the first petitioner thought that marriage was not possible for one reason or another.

"We are also of the considered view that the evidence which has been provided in the writ petition definitely was to the extent that there was no false promise of marriage or deceitful means from the side of the first petitioner," it said.

The court observed, "Two ingredients were essential for making out an offence under section 69 of BNS. First, if a man had sexual intercourse with a woman and the sexual intercourse was a result of a certain deceitful means adopted by the man or was a result of such a promise to marry the woman without any intention of getting married."

The fourth respondent filed a complaint and an FIR was lodged under some sections of the BNS including section 69 on December 24 at Sector 63 police station of Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar, against the petitioner, his father and another.

Thereafter, the petitioners filed the present writ petition for a direction to quash the said FIR and, as an interim measure, issue a direction to the respondent police authorities not to arrest the petitioners in pursuance of the impugned FIR.

After hearing both sides, the court passed the above order on January 29.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.