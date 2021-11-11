At 21, Gautam Budh Nagar has highest number of active Covid-19 cases in UP

Till Thursday, Gautam Budh Nagar had the maximum active Covid-19 cases (21) in Uttar Pradesh, shows government data. In November alone, 23 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district.

Officials from the district health department said there was nothing to worry about since none of the cases are critical and all of them are in home isolation. “All the active patients are asymptomatic and under home-isolation. None of them are children; the youngest Covid-19 patient is 26-years-old,” said a senior official from the health department.

On November 7, Gautam Budh Nagar and Lucknow were among the districts in the state having the maximum active Covid cases (15). However, the next day (November 8), the tally of active cases in Lucknow dropped to 14 while Gautam Budh Nagar’s tally rose to 16--the highest in the state. Since the last three days, the district has been at the top in terms of number of active cases in the state .

According to district magistrate Suhas L Y, the situation is not alarming. It indicates that the district is conducting tests and detecting Covid-19 cases.

“Gautam Budh Nagar is an urban district; residents here are aware about their health and Covid testing. None of the cases detected needed hospitalization; all of them are under home isolation, which is a positive sign. It is good that the district is testing and detecting Covid-19 cases and we hope to continue doing so,” said Suhas.

Till November 11, Gautam Budh Nagar reported total 63,360 cases of Covid-19.

On October 13, a 67-year-old resident of Sector 50 in Noida succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital. Prior to that, the last fatality due to Covid was reported four months ago on June 13

Meanwhile, the district reported seven new cases of dengue in the last 24 hours ending on Thursday evening. “The cumulative tally of dengue cases in the district now stands at 551, of which 32 patients are currently under treatment. The number of new cases as well as active cases is gradually declining,” said Rajesh Sharma, district malaria officer, Gauatm Budh Nagar.