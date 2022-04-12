At least 36 cattle die in Ghaziabad cow shelter fire
At least 36 cows at a ‘gaushala’ (cow shelter) located in Kanawani village near Indirapuram were burnt to death after a major fire from the nearby shanties spread to the cow shelter on Monday afternoon. Senior police and administrative officials rushed to the spot and the district magistrate also initiated an inquiry into the incident.
The fire started at the shanties adjacent to Ahinsa Khand-2 in Indirapuram at around 1pm. The officials of the fire department said that they rushed 10 fire tenders after they received a call at 1.17pm.
“The fire spread very fast and soon the ‘gaushala’ was gutted. There were around 125 cows in the cow shelter. The fire engulfed the entire area where the cows were kept on leash and workers found it difficult to reach them amid the raging inferno. As a result, at least 36 cows have perished and two of them have suffered burn injuries during the incident,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, chief fire officer.
Singh said that about 100 shanties were also gutted during the incident but there were no fire related injuries.
“The residents of these shanties generally use 5kg LPG cylinders, which they procure locally. We have come to know that 12 such LPG cylinders exploded. We pressed into service 10 fire tenders and it took around an hour to douse the flames. The fire spread fast due to the prevalence of strong and dry winds,” Singh added.
The ‘gaushala’ is run by the Srikrishna Sewa Gaushala Trust. “There were over 100 cows in the shelter and the fire killed about 40 cows. We were able to rescue the rest and some have suffered burn injuries. We have spoken to the district administration officials and asked them to conduct a thorough inquiry and help us in rebuilding the shelter,” said Suraj Pandit, the caretaker of the ‘gaushala’ and the national president of the association.
Senior district officials also reached the spot after the incident. “I have asked officials to prepare a detailed report of the incident and highlight the source of the fire. They have also been asked to inquire in detail about the number of cows that died due to the fire,” said RK Singh, Ghaziabad district magistrate.
-
Nexus Malls executive director Anil Malhotra gets bail in sexual harassment case
Three days after his arrest in a sexual harassment case, Anil Malhotra, a top executive with Nexus Malls, which owns Elante Mall, was granted bail by a local court on Monday. The complainant, who was Malhotra's former co-worker, had alleged that he had been stalking, sexually harassing, threatening and blackmailing her.
-
School’s MD arrested over minor’s rape: Mohali pvt schools’ body supports strike
Senior office-bearers of Mohali Private Unaided Schools' Association, which comprises as many as 80 private schools in Mohali district, supported the strike called by private schools all across Punjab on Monday and held a protest against the arrest of the managing director of a Gurdaspur school after a four-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on the premises last month.
-
Mohali: Phase-5 carjacking case cracked with arrest of two
Less than 24 hours after a Ropar resident was shot and robbed of his Hyundai i-20 car in the parking lot of the Phase-5 market in Mohali, police arrested two persons and recovered the vehicle. The accused have been identified as Hardev Singh Cheema, a resident of Sector 30, and a native of Bihar, Rohit Kumar. Both had taken a rented accommodation in Shahi Majra village.
-
Second day of expanded booster drive in Gurugram sees weaker response than first day
Two-hundred-and-sixty people between the age of 18 and 60 years took a precautionary or booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, the second day of the expanded drive, lesser than the 304 who took the dose on Sunday--a low number for the first day of the drive to begin with. However, officials of the health department said that the numbers could be low as not all hospitals are conducting the vaccination sessions.
-
12 students of Shemrock School, Mohali, selected for NDA
Twelve students from Shemrock Senior Secondary School who have been trained at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute have been selected for the National Defence Academy. Shemrock Principal Prineet Sohal while honouring the students on Monday said that since the first AFPI course in 2013, the school has inducted 180 cadets to NDA. Chairman of Shemrock School Amarjit Singh Bajwa appreciated the efforts of the faculty of the school and AFPI.
