Beneficiaries from Delhi-NCR turning towards Ghaziabad vaccination centres

Ghaziabad: Many residents of Delhi-NCR in the 18-45 years age group are now turning to vaccination centres in Ghaziabad to get a Covid-19 vaccine, especially a dose of Covaxin. The district has two government-run centres -- one at Ghanta Ghar Ramlila Ground and the other at community health centre (CHC) in Dasna -- that provides exclusive Covaxin vaccination, according to the district health department.

“I got a slot here under the 18-45 category. Today, I got the first dose of Covaxin with ease. I am a resident of West Delhi, and I had expected that there could be some problem regarding the local address proof. But it did not happen,” said a Delhi resident requesting anonymity, who received his first dose at CHC, Dasna.

The officials at the vaccination centre admitted that many people from neighbouring cities are turning to Ghaziabad for getting a vaccine dose.

“About 20% of the beneficiaries who visit the centre are from Delhi-NCR. We take up their vaccination as they have valid address proof of UP such as Aadhaar card or rent agreement. The trend has started after the Centre allowed vaccination for the 18-45 group. It seems that there is a shortage of Covaxin outside UP,” said an officer at the CHC who wished not to be identified.

An HT team had visited the vaccination centre on Wednesday.

When asked that the Uttar Pradesh government has mandated that a beneficiary in the 18+ group must produce a residence proof of the state to get the jab, Ghaziabad chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta said, “Beneficiaries in 18-45 group can book slots online. If they are from outside UP, we ask them for proof of residence and provide them vaccination if they produce valid documents. There are some cases when people insist and we give them doses.”

The CMO said that the demand of Covaxin has increased lately. “At present, we are not making new sessions of Covaxin for 45+ category since we have to save the vaccine stock for second dose to be given to beneficiaries under the 18-45 category. Once we receive enough stock of Covaxin, we do start sessions for 45+ age group,” said Gupta.

It is not just the Covaxin which is drawing people from outside UP to Ghaziabad, many are also availing walk-in facilities at private centres providing Covishield.

“On Tuesday, we vaccinated about 1,000 beneficiaries. Of them, about 7% were from outside areas, including Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurugram,” said a spokesperson of Max Hospital at Vaishali which has recently opened its paid vaccination centre administering Covishield at Cambridge School in Indirapuram.

However, officials in nearby Gautam Budh Nagar said that they are allowing vaccination of people who are residing in UP. “We are taking up vaccination of only those who are residing in UP. If they are from outside UP, but have temporary residence in UP, we are allowing them to get a vaccine,” said Dr Deepak Ohri, chief medical officer of GB Nagar.

However, private hospitals in GB Nagar are free to vaccinate anyone who has got an appointment on Co-WIN app since it is paid one, Ohri said.

According to June 2 figures from the Ghaziabad health department, a total of 562,089 doses of Covishield were administered while 60,780 doses of Covaxin were given to beneficiaries so far since January 16 this year. The figures showed that about 19,914 doses of Covaxin were given to beneficiaries in April while it increased to 23,014 in May. Likewise, 188,953 doses of Covishield were given to beneficiaries in April while 216,156 doses were administered in the month of May.