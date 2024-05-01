Car hits e-rickshaw, two women before crashing into Noida home; five injured

Five people sustained injuries after a car that was being rashly driven, allegedly by a BTech student, hit an e-rickshaw and two women before crashing into a house in Noida’s Sector 55 locality on Tuesday morning, said senior police officers, adding that liquor bottles were found in the car and its occupants were in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident. The car, driven rashly allegedly by a BTech student, smashed through the gates of a house in Sector 55 and damaged a window of the house and a vehicle parked out front before coming to a halt. Five people in all were injured in the high-speed accident, police said. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“On Tuesday, around 6.30am, the police control room received information on Dial-112 that a car had hit an e-rickshaw near Sector 60,” said Amit Kumar, station house officer, Sector 58 police station.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“A nearby police control room van rushed to the spot and tried to stop the errant car driver, but he accelerated and hit the two women identified as Nisha and Chandini, aged around 30,” said SHO Kumar, adding that in a bid to escape from the spot, the car entered Sector 55 and crashed into a house in Block A.

The impact of the crash was such that the boundary wall and glass panel window of the house were destroyed. A car parked in the parking area of the house was also damaged, said police.

“The car driver was later identified as Aditya, 20, a resident of Sector 44. He is a BTech student, while his friend Kartik, who is also a student, was in the passenger seat,” Kumar said.

“E-rickshaw driver Nitesh, the two women passersby and Kartik escaped with injuries while Aditya is informed to be critical as their car was damaged in the crash,” said Kumar, adding that on the complaint of house owner Rohit Sapra, a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), and 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the car driver at the Sector 58 police station on Tuesday.

“During the investigation, it came to fore that on Tuesday, around 1.30am, Kartik had returned from a pilgrimage. Around 3.30am, Aditya left home without informing anyone at home to meet Kartik, and they consumed alcohol together,” said SHO Kumar, adding that liquor bottles were recovered from the car, and doctors informed police that they were in an inebriated condition.