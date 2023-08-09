Home / Cities / Noida News / Car runs over, kills stray in Ghaziabad high-rise

Car runs over, kills stray in Ghaziabad high-rise

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Aug 09, 2023 12:10 AM IST

The complaint in this case was registered by Prashant Tiwari, a resident of Officers' City high-rise at Raj Nagar Extension

A car driver ran over and killed a sleeping stray dog in the Officers’ City high-rise at Raj Nagar Extension, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday, adding that they have registered a first information report under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and are investigating the incident using CCTV footage.

The police have registered a first information report under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and are investigating the incident using CCTV footage. (Representational Image)
The complaint in this case was registered by Prashant Tiwari, a resident of Officers’ City.

“The incident occurred around 10.26pm on July 30, and it was discovered that a car ran over and killed a sleeping stray. The guards did not attempt to stop the car; it is unclear whether the car belonged to a resident or came from outside. The CCTV footage shows that the car did not stop even after the incident,” Tiwari said in his FIR.

Several videos of the incident show the car driving inside the high-rise at night and running over a stray, sleeping on the internal road.

Tiwari also gave the police the car number in his complaint for investigation. Members of People for Animals also shared video footage and blood-stained photos of the stray, implying it suffered severe head and body injuries.

“We’re scanning CCTVs and investigating the case,” said assistant commissioner of police Ravi Kumar Singh (Nandgram).

On Friday last week, a 12-year-old girl was attacked, and several people were injured by stray dogs inside the same high-rise. A video of the incident also surfaced, showing the girl being surrounded and attacked by a pack of stray dogs.

