Congress to bring star campaigners to Ghaziabad after April 15

The Congress unit in Ghaziabad said on Wednesday that they will bring in their star campaigners to the district in the last 10 days of the Lok Sabha elections. Congress leaders release their poll manifesto, Nyaya Patra, in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The office-bearers of the party said they have sent a list of several names,including those of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Congress Rajya Sabha members Pramod Tiwari and Imran Pratapgarhi, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, among others. Ghaziabad district goes to polls on April 26, in the second phase of elections.

“We have requested our party to consider these names and bring them to the district for public rallies and road shows. Our star campaigners will arrive in Ghaziabad after April 15. And, these events will be held closer to the election date and will have a more lasting impact on voters. On our end, we are engaged in hectic campaigning and door-to-door canvassing and public meetings,” said Dolly Sharma, congress candidate from Ghaziabad and member of All India Congress Committee.

During Sharma’s previous election campaigning in 2019, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had held a major roadshow along with Sharma.

In January this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received a massive following when he took his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ through Ghaziabad’s Loni.

Already, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has brought in several of its star campaigners such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and defence minister Rajnath Singh, among others to hold road shows and rallies in support of BJP candidate and sitting MLA Atul Garg.

On Wednesday, Congress’ UP social media chairperson Pankhuri Pathak arrived in Ghaziabad to spread information about Congress’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

“It is a detailed ‘Nyay Patra’ (manifesto) which has issues and promises to resolve issues of women, youth, farmers and others. We are spreading information about this manifesto across the state and also in Ghaziabad. We are also attracting attention of people about issues related to Ghaziabad. Youth are suffering effects of paper leaks and also battling issues related to ‘Agniveer’ scheme. We have also promised that 30 lakh vacancies in government sector will be fulfilled,” Pathak said.

Pathak alleged that the BJP is on weak footing in Ghaziabad as the party had to change candidates. The BJP this time did not give ticket to sitting MP gen VK Singh (retired) and brought in Garg as candidate.

“People of Ghaziabad are not happy with the BJP and they have brought in their top leaders so early in Ghaziabad. We will bring in our star campaigners to Ghaziabad soon,” Pathak said.

BJP’s Garg on the other hand said that the top leaders were brought in to give initial fillip to our campaign.

“More leaders will come to campaign in Ghaziabad. The roadshow by the PM received overwhelming support. The people of Ghaziabad have already rejected the Congress candidate and have decided to make BJP win again,” Garg said.