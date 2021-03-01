Constables injured as tractor crashes into PCR van on Yamuna e-way
Greater Noida: Two police constables sustained serious injuries when the PCR van they were patrolling in was allegedly hit by a speeding tractor trolley coming from the wrong side on the Yamuna Expressway in Rabupura.
The incident took place around 8.30pm on Saturday near the Falaida cut on Agra to Noida side of the expressway.
“The constables were out for patrolling in one of the two PCR vans meant for the expressway. Their vehicle was hit hard by a tractor coming at high speed in the wrong direction,” said Dinesh Kumar Yadav, station house officer, Rabupura police station.
Yadav said that the PCR van was completely destroyed in the accident while the driver of the tractor abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot.
“The accident was discovered by a PCR van patrolling on the other side of the expressway. The injured constables were immediately rushed to a private hospital. They have sustained multiple fractures and will require surgery. But they are now out of danger and stable,” said the SHO.
The abandoned tractor trolley was taken in police custody. “The trolley attached to the vehicle was carrying bricks suggesting that it was going to a construction site. We are working on identifying the driver,” said Yadav.
The unidentified tractor driver has been booked at the Rabupura police station under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code, while a search is on for him, police said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Inaugural session of phase-3 vaccination drive records over 98% turnout in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GB Nagar police prepare criminal dossiers of panchayat poll aspirants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools reopen in Ghaziabad after a year for classes 1 to 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residents demand dense forest in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida breathes easy, air quality ‘moderate’ after three weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad: Armed men rob pvt firm employees at Raj Nagar District Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Constables injured as tractor crashes into PCR van on Yamuna e-way
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Two nabbed for stealing licensed revolver
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GB Nagar admin gears up for third round of Covid-19 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad identifies two govt hospitals for third phase of Covid vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apartment owners’ association imposes ‘security’ fee over tenants, residents protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida traffic police to colour code autos to curb their illegal movement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three weeks on, police yet to identify suspect in security guard’s murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida notified as ‘town of export excellence’ for apparel products
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work on landfill site expedited in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox