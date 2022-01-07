Home / Cities / Noida News / Contractor beaten up in road rage case in Noida, hunt on for four suspects
Contractor beaten up in road rage case in Noida, hunt on for four suspects

The contractor said the incident took place around 200 metres away from the police commissionerate office in Noida
The victim, Kailash Sharma, sustained a fracture on his right hand and for several injuries on his head and legs. (Sourced)
Updated on Jan 07, 2022 02:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 35-year-old contractor was thrashed by four people in a suspected road rage case in Noida’s Sector 108 on Wednesday night.

The victim, Kailash Sharma, a resident of Sector Alpha 2 in Greater Noida, was admitted to a private hospital with a fracture in his right hand.

Sharma works as a contractor with the Noida Authority. On Wednesday night, he was going from Noida to his home in Greater Noida in his Maruti Vitara Brezza car. “A speeding Swift Dzire came from the opposite direction and hit my vehicle. I got down from my car to enquire when four suspects caught hold of me and started beating without any provocation,” he said

Sharma said he received a fracture on his right hand and sustained injuries on his head and legs. “Locals informed police and a team soon reached the spot. I was rushed to a private hospital,” he said adding that the incident took place around 200 metres away from the police commissionerate office in Noida.

Rajeev Kumar, station house officer of Sector 39 police station, said Sharma was going from Noida to Greater Noida. “On the way, he had stopped at a station to refuel his car. He then left for home and was taking a U-turn near Sector 108 when another car collided with his vehicle from the front. There were four people in that car and they got into an argument with him. The suspects attacked him with a wooden stick and fled the spot,” he said.

The SHO said that the victim has not filed a written complaint yet. “We are scanning the CCTV footage from the neighbouring areas to identify the suspects and arrest them,” he said.

