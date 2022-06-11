Covid-19 mock drill in Noida hospitals on June 17-18

With Covid-19 cases on the rise across the country, the Gautam Budh Nagar district health department has planned a mock drill for all Covid-19 hospitals on June 17 and 18 to check their preparedness.

The drill will be held at four community health centres (CHCs) in Bisrakh, Bhangel, Dadri and Jewar and the Covid-dedicated hospital at Sector 39 in Noida.

“The Noida Covid-19 hospital is fully prepared to deal with rising cases. In case of any increase in cases, there is sufficient infrastructure here. However, there is no increase in cases in the district as of now,” said, Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Officials said that the purpose of the drill is ‘gap analyses’ in case of another Covid-19 wave.

The district reported 55 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of active cases to 190. Health department officials said cases were marginally higher than the average 25-30 cases that were being reported since mid-May.

Officials, however, said that it was too early to establish that there has been an increasing trend in cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,225,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across the district. It includes 2,294,000 first dose, 1,787,000 second dose and 143,000 precautionary doses.