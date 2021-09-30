Covid-related restrictions extended in Gautam Budh Nagar till October 31

In a bid to control the spread of Covid-19 during the upcoming festive season, Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Thursday extended pandemic-related restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till October 31.

Festivals and occasions such as Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, Dussehra or Vijayadashami, Eid-e-Milad, and Valmiki Jayanti will be celebrated in October.

According to the order, several restrictions under Section 144 will remain in place till the end of the month, including a cap of 100 guests at a wedding and no religious or social congregations.

While extending the restrictions, additional additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (law and order) Shraddha Pandey said that unauthorised protests, rallies, and social gatherings remain banned in view of the pandemic.

No public activities, except for essential services are allowed between 11pm and 6am, according to the order.

“Maximum limit for wedding ceremonies will be 100 guests… no congregation for political support, religious, sports or academic will be held without permission. No agitations shall be allowed,” a statement by Gautam Budh Nagar Police said.

Meanwhile, Gautam Budh Nagar commissioner Alok Singh held a meeting with senior officials, asking them to prioritise the curbing of street crimes and ensure women’s security during the festive season.

Singh also directed the officers to complete preparations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, due early next year.

Officers across Noida and Greater Noida have also been directed to monitor social media and take strict action against “anti-social elements who resort to circulating objectionable content or misleading information online with an objective to create tension”, according to an official statement.

“A detailed discussion was held on increasing police visibility in public places in order to check street crime,” the police statement added.

Singh also directed all officers to dispose of pending cases quickly.