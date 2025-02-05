Delhi voters working in Gautam Budh Nagar to get paid leave for polls: DM

GREATER NOIDA: As Delhi prepares for its crucial Assembly elections on February 5, 2025, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has mandated a paid holiday for all workers registered as voters in Delhi but employed in Gautam Budh Nagar. The voting for 70-seat assembly seats in the national capital will take place on February 5, 2025 and the results for the same will be declared on February 8, 2025. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

In an order issued on Tuesday, the DM has issued stern warning to employers to abide by the guidelines and stated that non-compliance would lead to legal action.

The order, based on Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, covers workers from industries, businesses, commercial establishments, and other workplaces in the district. It particularly benefits daily wage laborers and migrant workers who often struggle to balance work commitments with their voting rights.

“In compliance with government directives, all employers in Gautam Budh Nagar must grant a paid holiday to workers registered as voters in Delhi on polling day. Ensuring every eligible voter can exercise their democratic right without financial constraints is our priority. Strict action will be taken against any violation of this order”, said DM Manish Kumar Verma.

The administration has also set up a monitoring system to track compliance of the guidelines. Labour department officials and district authorities will conduct checks across workplaces, and a helpline has been established for workers to report violations, officials informed.

“The labour department, along with district officials, have been tasked with monitoring industries, commercial establishments, and offices to prevent violations. Helplines have also been set up for workers to report any employer denying them leave”, added DM.

Noida Entrepreneurs Association (NEA) has welcomed the decision.

“We welcome the district administration’s decision to grant a paid holiday for Delhi voters working in Gautam Budh Nagar. Ensuring voter participation is crucial for a healthy democracy. In compliance with the directive, we have already issued a circular informing our employees about the development and encouraging them to exercise their voting rights”, said NEA president, Vipin Malhan.

The voting for 70-seat assembly seats in the national capital will take place on February 5, 2025 and the results for the same will be declared on February 8, 2025.