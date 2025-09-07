Delhi-Saharanpur Road in Loni turns hazardous; PWD plans repairs post-monsoon

The Delhi-Saharanpur Road, considered a lifeline for commuters in Loni, has deteriorated into crater-ridden patches during the monsoon, posing serious risks to thousands of daily commuters, residents said. Officials of the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) said a survey has been completed and repair work may begin once the monsoon season ends. The Delhi-Saharanpur Road in Loni, Ghaziabad on Saturday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The 8km stretch of the road within Loni starts at Shiv Vihar Metro station and goes up to Tronica City, connecting the densely populated town with Delhi and districts such as Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh. Residents complained that the poor condition of the road has worsened over the years, especially during the rains.

“The condition of the road is such that you have to find the road in the craters that have developed over a period of time. The monsoon season has further deteriorated the conditions. My Wagon-R suffered damage twice this season as it plunged into one such crater, which was about one foot in depth. Thousands of daily commuters risk their lives, but they have no alternative to reach Delhi,” said Jaivir Mavi, a resident of Tila Shahbazpur.

Locals said a flyover project was initiated during the regime of the previous government but never progressed beyond the erection of pillars. “The pillars of the flyover are still erected on the road. There are four major problematic points marring the road near Ashok Vihar, near Shiv Vihar Metro station, at the Loni tri-crossing, and near the Loni police station. The lack of proper drainage leaves the road inundated with water to a height of 3-4 feet, whether it rains or not. E-rickshaws and autos overturning by slipping in deep potholes is a daily affair. I have even written about the condition of the road to the Ministry of Urban Development,” said Vikas Garg, a resident of Balram Nagar, adding the conditions have persisted for 7–8 years.

In response, Loni MLA Nandkishor Gurjar said he has taken up the Delhi–Saharanpur road repair issue with the UP chief minister and that the ₹32-crore project has been included in an action plan. “The road is a lifeline for Loni. Funds are expected by December. Meanwhile, I have sanctioned ₹40 lakh from my local area development fund for pothole repairs to provide some relief,” he said.

PWD officials acknowledged drainage as the main cause of flooding and road collapse. “Lack of drainage has led to overflooding, and it has led the road to crumble. The gradient of the road is from Loni towards the Delhi border. A survey for the redevelopment of drainage and road redevelopment has been taken up by the Construction and Design Services (a unit of UP Jal Nigam). Once the project is approved, the work will start,” said Ram Raja, executive engineer, PWD.

Officials from PWD also said that the stretch, an earlier part of NH-709B and now categorised as an ‘other district road’, has received in-principle approval for the ₹32-crore repair. “The final sanction is awaited, and estimates are being prepared. This project is separate from the proposed drainage works, which are essential to prevent recurring damage,” said Manish Verma, superintending engineer, UP-PWD.