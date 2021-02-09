IND USA
Dense fog expected for next two days, Noida among most polluted cities

Weather and pollution analysts on Tuesday said the next two days could see dense fog and “very poor” air in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:41 PM IST

Weather and pollution analysts on Tuesday said the next two days could see dense fog and “very poor” air in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The three cities were once again the top-3 most polluted cities in the country.

The western disturbance (moisture laden winds that originate from the Mediterranean) that hit the north Indian states earlier this month affected a change of wind direction -- from the icy cold and dry north-westerly to warm and moist southerly and south-westerly.

These winds are slow and moisture-laden, which will lead to suspension of particulate matter and low ventilation. The dense fog will impact visibility especially over open areas like expressways and highways.

Between around 4 am to 10 am, the visibility at some places will drop to 50 metres, experts said.

“The wind speed (over the national capital region) is around 5kmph. This is likely to remain till Thursday. But, after the western disturbance passes after Friday, the wind speed will increase and disperse the fog,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperature for Noida was recorded at 25.9 degrees Celsius (°C) and 10.3°C, respectively against 10.1°C and 24.1°C a day earlier.

According to the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain around the season’s average for next two day and hover around 27°C and 10°C.

Air Quality

Meanwhile, Noida’s air quality worsened due to the low wind speed and is likely to worsen further.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of Noida on a scale of 0 to 500, on Tuesday was 347 – third worst in the country -- against 310 a day earlier.

Greater Noida’s AQI was against 348 – second worst in the country -- against 319 a day earlier. The AQI of Ghaziabad was 374 – top polluted city-- against 329 on Monday.

The AQI between 101 to 200 is considered ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is considered “very poor” and above 400 is considered ‘severe’.

According to the System of air quality and weather forecasting and research (Safar), air quality will worsen further for the next three days.

“Surface winds are low and south south-westerly direction and forecasted to decrease. AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate but within the Very Poor category for the next two days. High end of Very Poor AQI is forecasted 12th February,” read the Safar statement on Tuesday.

