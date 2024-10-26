Diwali preparations: PVVNL, NPCL set up dedicated safety teams
With both NPCL and PVVNL focused on uninterrupted service, teams will remain on standby to swiftly address any faults or incidents, according to officials
In preparation for Diwali, electricity distribution companies Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) and Noida Power Company Ltd. (NPCL) have launched public helplines for their Noida and Greater Noida consumers, officials said on Saturday.
The companies have also coordinated specialised teams, conducted infrastructure checks, and issued advisories to ensure a smooth supply during the festive period, they added.
Like in the past, NPCL has established two helplines—+91 0120-6226666 and +91 9718722222—for reporting electrical issues or emergencies.
While for PVVNL, the toll-free number 1912 remains on alert. Manoj Jha, spokesperson, NPCL, Greater Noida, said, “We are committed to the safety and satisfaction of our consumers during Diwali. With special teams on the ground and 24/7 support through our helplines”.
Meanwhile, chief engineer of PVVNL Noida, Harish Bansal, said that 24/7 district-level operational control rooms have been set up with officers on rostered duty.
“No maintenance shutdowns will be scheduled during Diwali, as specified in our advisory,” Bansal added.
PVVNL Noida has directed all distribution divisions under its purview to undertake critical inspections and repairs in key areas, while NPCL has deployed 32 specialised teams, including six dedicated to electrical safety, to serve Greater Noida.
Similarly, NPCL, which supplies power to Greater Noida, has deployed 32 specialised teams, including six dedicated to electrical safety.
The teams will monitor areas like Surajpur, Kasna, and Greater Noida West.
