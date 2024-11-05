DM inspects key interchange road near Jewar airport

GREATER NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Monday inspected ongoing interchange road construction being developed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) near the Jewar Airport, officials said. The construction of the interchange road connecting the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to Jewar Airport is progressing significantly, with an investment of around ₹ 537crore by NHAI. (HT Photo)

“Jewar Airport is a flagship project for both the Government of India and Uttar Pradesh state. Every aspect of its development, including the interchange road, must meet the highest standards and be completed within the stipulated timeline,” the DM said on the occasion.

“We are closely monitoring the work to ensure there are no delays and that the quality meets expectations. The interchange is crucial for connectivity to the airport, and its timely completion will support the vision of making Jewar Airport a major transport hub,” he added.

He also urged officials to expedite activities from the Dayanatpur airport boundary to the interchange on the Yamuna Expressway to ensure timely completion.

To be sure, the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), the government agency overseeing the construction of the greenfield international airport in Jewar, has informed the UP government that about 78.11% work on Noida airport has been completed. However, owing to the slow pace of work on the terminal building, the project’s completion deadline of September 29, 2024, has been deferred by seven months.

Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), the concessionaire, has rescheduled the completion date from September 29, 2024, to April 2025, according to officials.

The construction of the interchange road connecting the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to Jewar Airport is progressing significantly, with an investment of around ₹537crore by NHAI. This infrastructure will facilitate smoother access to the airport from the expressway, streamlining travel times for passengers and boosting regional connectivity, said officials.