Draft of New Noida master plan submitted

NOIDA:Noida authority on Tuesday said that it has received the draft New Noida Master Plan prepared by the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA). The authority roped in the SPA to prepare the blueprint for the expansion of the city in June 2021.

“The SPA has submitted the draft of the master plan which is yet to be reviewed by the authority. Once that’s done, we will invite objections and suggestions before finalising the content of the master plan,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The authority will deliberate this week whether to discuss the draft plan at its upcoming board meeting, officials said.

The Uttar Pradesh government added 84 more villages to Noida on January 3, 2021, with an aim to ready industrial land, and create space for manufacturing units and financial institutions. According to the draft plan, New Noida will be developed as hub of manufacturing and financial institutions. The development will follow the Gurugram model where farmers will have a share in commercial, industrial and other projects.

However, the authority to yet to finalise the precise modalities of developing this new industrial hub, including land acquisition models, officials said. It aims to acquire agricultural land from 64 villages in the neighbouring Bulandshahr district, and 20 villages in Gautam Budh Nagar. Noida is spread across 16,000 hectares of land, encompassing 81 villages of Gautam Budh Nagar at present, officials informed.

