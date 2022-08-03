Draft of New Noida master plan submitted
NOIDA:Noida authority on Tuesday said that it has received the draft New Noida Master Plan prepared by the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA). The authority roped in the SPA to prepare the blueprint for the expansion of the city in June 2021.
“The SPA has submitted the draft of the master plan which is yet to be reviewed by the authority. Once that’s done, we will invite objections and suggestions before finalising the content of the master plan,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer, Noida authority.
The authority will deliberate this week whether to discuss the draft plan at its upcoming board meeting, officials said.
The Uttar Pradesh government added 84 more villages to Noida on January 3, 2021, with an aim to ready industrial land, and create space for manufacturing units and financial institutions. According to the draft plan, New Noida will be developed as hub of manufacturing and financial institutions. The development will follow the Gurugram model where farmers will have a share in commercial, industrial and other projects.
However, the authority to yet to finalise the precise modalities of developing this new industrial hub, including land acquisition models, officials said. It aims to acquire agricultural land from 64 villages in the neighbouring Bulandshahr district, and 20 villages in Gautam Budh Nagar. Noida is spread across 16,000 hectares of land, encompassing 81 villages of Gautam Budh Nagar at present, officials informed.
Noida authority files complaint against Logix builders for faulty STP
Noida: The Noida Authority has filed a complaint with police to lodge an FIR against Logix Infrastructure Private Limited for allegedly disposing bad quality water from a sewage treatment plant at Logix Blossom County in Sector 137. The authority earlier submitted similar complaints against four other societies. Four societies have ongoing cases in the Supreme Court, and complaints have been filed against an additional four. Plants at 10 societies are at different stages of completion.
Demolition date of Noida twin towers likely to get extended
Noida: The final clearances for fixing of explosives at Supertech twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A will take a few more days, said sources. Sources added that queries put by the Central Building Research Institute to various stakeholders are still unanswered and are causing the delay. The Supreme Court had earlier given August 28 as deadline for the demolition of the twin towers—the tallest structures in the country ever to be demolished.
Residents want Noida authority to set up water treatment plants at reservoirs
‘AMU to celebrate I-Day with traditional fervour’
A consultative meeting under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, Prof Tariq Mansoor was held on Tuesday to discuss and finalise various celebratory programmes to be held at AMU to mark the Independence Day. Prof Mansoor urged the university staff members and students to unfurl the national flag on their roof tops from August 13 to 15. Pro-vice chancellor Prof Mohammad Gulrez said the flag of India is symbol of pride for every citizen of the country.
Ikhlaq’s daughter records statement in Dadri lynching case
Greater Noida: The 27-year-old daughter of Mohammad Ikhlaq, who was lynched on the suspicion of storing beef in 2015, recorded her statement in Surajpur Court on Tuesday. This is the third time that an eye witness in the case, Shaista, recorded her statement in court. Ikhlaq (55) was allegedly killed on September 28, 2015 inside his house at Bisada village, Dadri in Gautam Budh Nagar district.
