Drains under repair as rains pound rural Gautam Budh Nagar

GREATER NOIDA: Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Thursday expressed concern over pending drain cleaning work, directing officials to expedite the ongoing operations with urgency due to the rainy season. Yeida officials said that work on cleaning the Nagla Hukum Singh drain has already started. However, the irrigation department said that a 7.4-km-long Tirathali drain is still undergoing cleaning and repair. (HT Photos)

Raising concerns over delays in other critical drainage channels during a review meeting, the MLA directed irrigation department officials to prioritise cleaning and repair of Rabupura, and Hirnoti drains.

“The time-bound and quality cleaning of these drains will bring much-needed relief to rural residents during the monsoon,” said the MLA.

Officials said that cleaning of Hirnoti drain is underway by the irrigation department.

District administration officials said that a meeting was held to review the progress of major drainage cleaning and repair works being undertaken by the revenue department, irrigation department, and Yeida, in the presence of the National Highways Authority of India officials.

During the review meeting, the DM said: “All departments must coordinate closely and ensure that all cleaning and repair work is completed before heavy rains escalate. This is essential to avoid waterlogging. Daily monitoring of the drain cleaning and repair status must be conducted, and progress reports should be submitted regularly.”