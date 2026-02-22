Engineering student, 23, found dead after fall from high-rise
The reasons behind the suicide are yet to be ascertained. The family of the deceased hasn’t filed any written complaint so far, police said
GREATER NOIDA: A 23-year-old BTech student died allegedly by jumping from 20th floor of the Studio Apartment building in a Greater Noida housing society on Friday, the police said on Saturday, adding that no suicide note was found except a slip bearing his father’s phone number in pocket.
The incident took place in the afternoon at the Paramount Golf Foreste Society in Sector Zeta, said officials.
The deceased, originally from Baraut, Baghpat district, was a final-year student at a private institution. He resided with family in Surajpur where his father works at a chemical factory near Site-C, they added.
Police were informed about the incident at around 2.30 pm by the society’s administration. “Preliminary inquiry suggests that the student reached the society on his motorcycle, parked it in the basement and went up using the lift to the 21st floor. He then came down to 20th floor using staircase and jumped,” said Surajpur police station in-charge Vinod Kumar in a statement.
Police are inspecting the CCTV footage from the society premises, and questioning guards to ascertain how the student accessed the studio apartment building without any security check.
“Inquest proceedings have been completed, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.... Prima facie, the incident appears to be a case of suicide. However, a detailed investigation is being conducted, and necessary legal action is underway,” DCP (central Noida), Shakti Mohan Awasthi said in a statement.
The reasons behind the suicide are yet to be ascertained. The family of the deceased hasn’t filed any written complaint so far, police said, adding that a probe about the circumstances leading to the incident is underway, said officials.
The student is survived by his parents and a younger brother.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMaria Khan
Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.