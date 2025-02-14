Farmers besiege NPCL, DCP office in Noida, protest ‘unjust FIR’

Tensions escalated in Greater Noida as hundreds of farmers on Thursday gathered in protest against an allegedly unjust FIR filed against farmer Sant Raj and his family from Khedi village. NPCL officials sought one week’s time to address farmers’ concerns, proposing another meeting on February 22, which the farmer leaders agreed to. (HT Photo)

The protest, led by Kisan Sabha and Kisan Ekta Sangh, saw agitated farmers surrounding the DCP central office and later the NPCL office in Knowledge Park-3, demanding justice and action against “biased” police behaviour.

Farmers said an FIR was promptly registered on a complaint by the electricity company (NPCL) regarding a January 27 altercation, but no action was taken on the counter-complaint filed by Sant Raj and others.

The perceived one-sided police action sparked outrage among the farming community. Enraged, farmers marched to the DCP, central, office, where they raised slogans, demanding fairness and impartiality.

A delegation of farmers met DCP Shakti Mohan Awasthi, expressing their dissatisfaction.

District president of Kisan Sabha Rupesh Verma accused the police of acting as an agent of the discom instead of ensuring justice. “The police are acting as an agent of the discom instead of ensuring justice. If an FIR can be registered against farmers, why was our complaint ignored?” said Verma.

Awasthi assured the delegation that he will inquire into the matter. “We have ordered an inquiry against the Tilapata police outpost in-charge and appropriate action will be taken within two to three days. The FIR against the farmers will also be reviewed, and necessary steps will be taken,”he said.

Farmers then moved to the NPCL office in Knowledge Park 3, where they held discussions with discom officials. The talks lasted for over an hour but failed to produce a resolution.

NPCL officials sought one week’s time to address farmers’ concerns, proposing another meeting on February 22, which the farmer leaders agreed to.

“We acknowledge the concerns raised by the farmers. We need some time to review the issues, and we have proposed a meeting on February 22 to reach a resolution,” said discom representative Subodh Tyagi.

Addressing the gathered protesters, Kisan Ekta Sangh national president Soran Pradhan condemned the high-handedness of NPCL, accusing them of harassing farmers and treating them unfairly.

Mukesh Khedi, another key leader, warned that farmers were becoming increasingly angry, and if their demands were not met on February 22, a permanent protest camp would be set up outside the NPCL office.

Hundreds of farmers from Kisan Sabha and Kisan Ekta Sangh had earlier this month, gathered at the NPCL office protesting against the alleged mistreatment of a farmer’s family in Khedi Bhanauta, during an inspection.

Post the incident, an FIR was registered against Sant Raj and five others under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 191(2)(rioting), 121 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty).