Farmhouse party busted in Noida, 13 arrested

Noida: The Noida police busted an illegally organised party being held at a farmhouse in Sector 135 and arrested 13 people, including two women, from the spot, officers said on Saturday, adding that banned substances were being used at the party. Police recovered seven hookahs of different types, 11 cans of tobacco (different types of flavours), two liquor bottles made for sale in Uttar Pradesh and six bottles of liquor made for sale in Delhi and Haryana. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The suspects also violated Section 144 of CrPC that is in place in the Gautam Budh Nagar district since April 4, restricting public gathering in view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, they said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police found illicit alcohol and hookah being served at the farmhouse, said additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Manish Mishra.

A brochure was being circulated on social media, mentioning that a party was being held at a farmhouse in Sector 135. Acting on the input, police teams reached Rajmahal Farmhouse on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, located in Sector 135, Noida, the officer informed.

“Eleven people were found consuming liquor and hookah while two women were found performing, and a loud DJ was playing. When asked to show permission papers for the said party, the owner of the farmhouse could not furnish any documents. The party was being organised illegally and banned substances were being consumed here,” said the ADCP.

Officers informed that those present at the party said that they knew each other.

“While we had inputs that an event was being held at the venue charging entry tickets of ₹3,000 to 5,000 per person, no such evidence could be found at the spot. When asked, the owner of the farmhouse said that a ‘song launch’ party was being held at the premises and all those present knew each other through mutual friends,” said a senior officer part of the investigation.

Police recovered seven hookahs of different types, 11 cans of tobacco (different types of flavours), two liquor bottles made for sale in Uttar Pradesh and six bottles of liquor made for sale in Delhi and Haryana, said officers.

“The owner of the farmhouse is among the 13 people arrested, identified as Amrit Gupta, resident of Asola Extension, Delhi. Another person, identified as Rahul alias Vicky, whose name came up during questioning of the suspects, and is alleged to be involved in organising the party, is absconding,” said the ADCP.

The other arrested people are residents of places like Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Chandigarh.

The suspects have been booked under charges of violating Section 144 CrPC imposed in the district and section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said.

“Apart from this, charges under Excise Act and Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) have also been imposed on the suspects for serving illicit liquor and consuming banned hookah,” the ADCP added.