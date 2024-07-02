FDA to launch drive in school, college canteens to ensure food safety

The food and drugs administration (FDA) of Gautam Budh Nagar is gearing up to launch random inspections of canteens and cafeterias in schools, colleges, universities and hostels across the district to snure food safety rules compliance, officials aware of the matter said. The random inspections and checks will be conducted in both urban and rural parts of the district. (HT Photo)

The district administration decided to embark on such a drive after several incidents of food poisoning and substandard meals being served in hostels and local food joints were reported in Noida and Greater Noida, they said Monday.

“FDA has been directed to launch a crackdown on canteens and food facilities operating on campuses of schools, colleges, universities and hostels in the district,” said Nitin Madan, additional district magistrate (enforcement), Gautam Budh Nagar.

In May, the department took action against a food joint at Tech Zone 4 in Greater Noida after it allegedly served “tainted” food items to residents of different high-rise societies, leading to food poisoning.

During the same month, FDA inspected the canteen of a college in Knowledge Park-2, Greater Noida, after students raised complaints that insects were allegedly found in their hostel food. A notice was issued to the college administration, HT had reported.

Officials will also create awareness among people and ensure implementation of the “Eat Right India” campaign in government schools and offices.

The random inspections and checks will be conducted in both urban and rural parts of the district, Madan said.

The food samples will be sent for tests and quality checks, he said and legal action will be initiated if any sample fails the check.

“Strict instructions have been issued to check for compliance of the food safety standards and the department has been gearing up to launch drives in canteens of schools, colleges and hostels. Legal actions, including imposition of fine, will be initiated against the operators in case of non-compliance,” said Archana Dheeran, assistant commissioner, food and drugs department, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Madan has also directed the officials to launch awareness campaigns to sensitise residents and encourage them to eat healthy food.

“It’s crucial to ensure that the food served to our children is not only delicious but also safe and nutritious. By doing so, we can promote healthy eating habits and support the growth and development of our future generations. Ensuring good quality food in school canteens and other public places is not only a responsibility, but a necessity. Nutritious food fuels young minds and bodies, laying the foundation for a healthy and productive life,” said Dr DK Gupta, director, Felix Hospital.