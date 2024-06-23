 Fire at quick-commerce firm godown in Greater Noida; no casualty - Hindustan Times
Fire at quick-commerce firm godown in Greater Noida; no casualty

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 23, 2024 08:06 AM IST

The fire control room received information around 8pm on Friday from a worker at the site, informing about the blaze near Haibatpur Gaur City Mall

Greater Noida: A massive fire broke out at a quick-commerce company’s godown in Greater Noida on Friday night, taking firemen around five hours to extinguish it, officers said on Saturday, adding that no casualty or injury was reported in the incident.

The fire was controlled after four to five hours and the cause of the fire was a suspected short-circuit, said an official. (HT Photo)
According to Ajay Kumar, fire officer, Ecotech 3 locality, the fire control room received information around 8pm on Friday from a worker at the site, informing about the blaze near Haibatpur Gaur City Mall.

“Five tenders were rushed to the site. The personnel found that the fire was spreading fast due to grocery items such as cooking oil. The roof of was made of wood, which then collapsed,” the officer said.

“The fire, however, was controlled after four to five hours of continuous efforts,” Kumar said, adding that the cause of the fire was a suspected short-circuit. The actual damage caused due to the blaze could not be immediately ascertained, said an official.

In the last five months, from January to May, a total of 1,210 fire incidents were reported in the Gautam Budh Nagar district and 121 cases of fire were reported in January, 136 in February, 182 in March, 366 in April, and 405 in April, according to data by the department.

Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
