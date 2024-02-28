Five in speeding car injured after it crashes into public toilet

At least five people were injured after the white Audi car they were travelling in allegedly lost control and crashed into a public toilet in Noida’s Sector 37 early Wednesday, said senior police officers, adding that the public washroom was completely damaged in the accident. Noida, India- February 28, 2024: On Tuesday night, near the Botanical Garden of Sector 37, a speeding Audi collided with a toilet, breaking its wall and entering inside. There were five people in the vehicle at that time, who suffered minor injuries. After this he has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment, in Noida, India, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

An FIR has been registered on a complaint by the supervisor of the washroom and the driver of the car has been booked, they added. The five people travelling in the vehicle are of the same family and were identified as Gaurav Singh, Sagar Singh, Amit Singh, Harsh Singh and Ayushi Singh -- all residents of Noida’s Sector 137 and aged between 25-30 years, said police.

According to Manish Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, the crash was reported around 4.30am on Wednesday.

“The white Audi, with Haryana registration plates, was going from Sector 18 towards Sector 37 when it crashed into the public washroom located at the U-turn near Botanical Garden Metro station. A team from the Sector 37 police booth rushed to the spot. The family was returning from Gurugram after attending a birthday party and were headed towards their home in Sector 137,” said the ADCP.

He added that the five injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and given first-aid.

“Gaurav Singh was driving the car and sustained a few serious injuries that needed stitches whereas the others suffered minor injuries. However, all of them have been discharged from the hospital after treatment,” said the officer.

“A complaint was received in the matter from the supervisor of Chinar Impex, that holds the contract for maintenance of the public washroom of the Noida authority. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Gaurav Singh under sections of rash driving and damage to public property of the Indian Penal Code. Prime facie, it appears that the driver lost control of the car while taking a U-turn and crashed into the washroom. The vehicle has been impounded and further investigation is underway,” said the ADCP.