Fix dysfunctional streetlights before Diwali: Greater Noida authority to officials

Ahead of Diwali, officials in Greater Noida have been instructed to fix all non-functional streetlights at the earliest or face stringent measures in case of any negligence, officials said on Friday. Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer (CEO), Greater Noida authority, has assigned additional CEO Prerna Singh the responsibility to inspect and ensure improvement in the city’s street lighting system. (Sunil Ghosh)

Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer (CEO), Greater Noida authority, has assigned additional CEO Prerna Singh the responsibility to inspect and ensure improvement in the city’s street lighting system, they added.

Officials over the last two days visited several city pockets, including Ecotech 3 industrial sector, to evaluate the state of affairs and found more than half of the lights were non-functional. Responsible teams were promptly reprimanded, including the electrical engineering department and the representatives from a private firm, which manages the streetlights, said officials.

“We have taken immediate action to fix the issues identified during the inspections. Teams have been mobilised to repair the streetlights in the affected areas, and we are closely monitoring the progress. Our priority is to ensure all streets are well-lit before Diwali,” said ACEO, Singh, who is conducting night-time inspections in Greater Noida.

Inspections have been also conducted in other areas, including in Ek Murti and Char Murti roundabouts, Sector 16B, Sector 1, and Techzone 4. In all these areas, directions have been issued to ensure proper maintenance and functionality of the streetlights.

“Our goal is to ensure that Greater Noida is fully illuminated before Diwali. We have taken immediate steps to repair non-functional streetlights, and teams are working round the clock to ensure the city shines bright for its residents,” the ACEO added.

Besides Ecotech 3 among other areas, the electrical engineering department on Thursday night conducted inspections in Sectors including Eta 1, Omicron 2, and Omicron 3.

The department has been directed to conduct a full-fledged drive, ensuring that all streetlights across the city are operational, contributing to a well-lit and festive Greater Noida, the ACEO said.