Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fix dysfunctional streetlights before Diwali: Greater Noida authority to officials

ByMaria Khan
Oct 12, 2024 05:56 AM IST

Officials over the last two days visited several city pockets, including Ecotech 3 industrial sector, to evaluate the state of affairs and found more than half of the lights were non-functional lighting system

Ahead of Diwali, officials in Greater Noida have been instructed to fix all non-functional streetlights at the earliest or face stringent measures in case of any negligence, officials said on Friday.

Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer (CEO), Greater Noida authority, has assigned additional CEO Prerna Singh the responsibility to inspect and ensure improvement in the city’s street lighting system. (Sunil Ghosh)
Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer (CEO), Greater Noida authority, has assigned additional CEO Prerna Singh the responsibility to inspect and ensure improvement in the city’s street lighting system. (Sunil Ghosh)

Ravi Kumar NG, chief executive officer (CEO), Greater Noida authority, has assigned additional CEO Prerna Singh the responsibility to inspect and ensure improvement in the city’s street lighting system, they added.

Officials over the last two days visited several city pockets, including Ecotech 3 industrial sector, to evaluate the state of affairs and found more than half of the lights were non-functional. Responsible teams were promptly reprimanded, including the electrical engineering department and the representatives from a private firm, which manages the streetlights, said officials.

“We have taken immediate action to fix the issues identified during the inspections. Teams have been mobilised to repair the streetlights in the affected areas, and we are closely monitoring the progress. Our priority is to ensure all streets are well-lit before Diwali,” said ACEO, Singh, who is conducting night-time inspections in Greater Noida.

Inspections have been also conducted in other areas, including in Ek Murti and Char Murti roundabouts, Sector 16B, Sector 1, and Techzone 4. In all these areas, directions have been issued to ensure proper maintenance and functionality of the streetlights.

“Our goal is to ensure that Greater Noida is fully illuminated before Diwali. We have taken immediate steps to repair non-functional streetlights, and teams are working round the clock to ensure the city shines bright for its residents,” the ACEO added.

Besides Ecotech 3 among other areas, the electrical engineering department on Thursday night conducted inspections in Sectors including Eta 1, Omicron 2, and Omicron 3.

The department has been directed to conduct a full-fledged drive, ensuring that all streetlights across the city are operational, contributing to a well-lit and festive Greater Noida, the ACEO said.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On