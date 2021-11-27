Foundation stone laid, now work to begin on Noida airport’s terminals & runways

The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) is focusing on “early construction works” of the upcoming airport in Jewar, to ensure that the project is completed within the deadline of September 29, 2024, officials said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the airport project in Jewar on Thursday.

NIAL gave permission to the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) on July 31 to carry out “early construction works” which involves work on the boundary wall, levelling of soil, and removing unwanted trees or structures from the site among others. Subsequently, the YIAPL started all such works at the site in full swing.

NIAL has expedited the process to enable work on main construction of the passenger terminal, runways and other facilities.

“YIAPL has submitted the developmental plan of the main project to us. The NIAL board concerned will now give its approval, paving way for the construction work to begin at the terminal and runways. NIAL has already examined the developmental work at the site,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) of NIAL.

NIAL approved the master plan for the airport -- which defines the outline of work on the project -- on August 17 this year.

YIAPL has also expedited the work on hiring a company, which will carry out the work on terminal, runways and other passenger services. “YIAPL has already roped in an agency to carry out early construction works at the site. It will hire an engineering procurement contractor soon, which will be engaged in developmental work of the main project with a budget of ₹5,730 crores,” said Shailendra Bhatia, NIAL’s nodal officer. According to NIAL officials, the process for hiring the engineering procurement contractor is underway.

On November 9 this year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) gave a nod to commence work at the airport site. “We have almost completed assessing the developmental plan submitted by the YIAPL, so that the board can issue permission for the same formally... YIAPL will rope in an agency for the work by the time the developmental plan is approved,” Bhatia added.