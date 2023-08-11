Kidnapping bid on man, kids fails as car gets stuck in traffic in Noida

Four people were booked on Thursday on charges of attempting to abduct two minor children and their father from Surajpur, police said. The kidnappers leave the black Scorpio and flee the scene on foot. (HT Photo)

According to the father, Subhash Kashyap, a resident of Surajpur town and native of Sutiyana village in Greater Noida, the incident happened around 2pm when he had gone to pick up his children, aged 11 and 7 years, from school.

“I was in my black Scorpio and was heading home after picking up my children when a white Brezza blocked my way on the Dadri main road. There were four men inside the vehicle and three of them got down and forcefully got into my vehicle. I recognised two of the suspects as Rohit Singh and Akash, who are also from Sutiyana village,” said Kashyap (35).

He further alleged that the suspects took control of the car and began to drive the Scorpio while another suspect drove the Brezza ahead of them.

“While driving, the men beat me up and threatened to beat my children as well. Just then, the Scorpio got stuck in traffic, following which I raised the alarm to get the attention of the passersby. Fearing that they would be arrested, the suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. This was caught by a nearby CCTV camera,” said Kashyap.

He said his family and Singh’s family were involved in a dispute earlier this year at their village Sutiyana.

Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, said, “Preliminary investigation has found that Kashyap’s cousins were allegedly involved in a fight with some men from Sutiyana who are related to Singh. On June 14, a brawl had taken place between them. An FIR was registered in connection with that incident at the Ecotech 3 police station.”

He said Kashyap suffered minor injuries in the abduction bid. “We are gathering CCTV footage from the area and exploring all avenues to investigate the case. The complainant has received treatment for injuries while his children are safe. On the basis of a complaint given by Kashyap, an FIR has been registered at the Surajpur police station against Singh, Akash and two other unidentified people under Indian Penal Code sections of wrongful restraint (341), assault (323) and abduction (364),” said the DCP.

