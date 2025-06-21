Four women injured as speeding car rams auto-rickshaw in Noida

Four women sustained injuries after a speeding SUV rammed into an auto-rickshaw near 128 Sector late Thursday night, said police. A video of the incident also circulated on social media platforms where a man standing close to an accidental Maruti Suzuki Brezza could be heard saying, “Drunk around 3pm in the afternoon.” Initially, the injured and the SUV driver were trying to compromise, but it did not happen. (Representational image)

“On Thursday night, when four women in an auto-rickshaw were heading towards Greater Noida, a speeding Brezza rammed into the auto from behind,” said knowledge park station house officer (SHO), Vipin Kumar.

“The collision was so intense that the front part of the car was damaged while the auto was completely damaged. The auto rickshaw driver escaped with minor injuries,” said SHO Kumar.

Upon getting information from the hospital, a team from Knowledge Park police rushed to the spot and called an ambulance to admit the injured to a nearby hospital. “All injured women, who are undergoing treatment at a hospital, are out of danger,” said SHO Kumar, adding that it came to light that the SUV driver was in an inebriated condition and he did not sustain injuries.

Initially, the injured and the SUV driver were trying to compromise, but it did not happen. “As soon as we receive a complaint, a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will be registered,” added SHO Kumar.

The identities of the injured women and suspects are not revealed as they are yet to approach the police.