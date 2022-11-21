G Noida to introduce ITMS soon

GREATER NOIDA: Greater Noida will soon have integrated security and intelligent traffic management system. Sources said the authority has already completed the site survey work for the project.

Last month, the authority hired experts from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, (IIT-Delhi) to prepare an estimate for the project and they have already completed the site survey work and will be ready with the detailed project report (DPR) next month, sources added.

“Since the survey work has been already completed, experts from IIT-Delhi will submit the DPR at the earliest. We have set a target to float the tender in December-end and hire a firm that will undertake the project for better traffic management,” said Salil Yadav, general manager, Greater Noida authority.

IIT-Delhi has identified at least 300 traffic junctions, which will be monitored via electronic surveillance with the help of high-definition cameras. Experts from the premier institute will finalise the budget by the end of this month. Following Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions, the Greater Noida authority will also include the ‘safe city’ project. Under the ‘safe city’ project, it will not only help in improving the traffic situation but also assist the police in controlling crimes, said officials.

Under the integrated security and traffic management system, Noida spent ₹64 crore in 2021, and placed all vital junctions under e-surveillance. The chief minister during his visit on September 9, inspected the integrated security and traffic management system and directed the Noida and the Greater Noida authorities to use the system for improving law and order in the twin cities. Subsequently, the two authorities started work on merging the two different projects — an integrated security and traffic management system along with the ‘safe city’ project of the state government.

“Integrated security and traffic management system helps to monitor, manage and improve the traffic in the city, while ‘safe city’ will assist the police in controlling crimes with the help of technology. Now, with the integration of the two projects, both cities will see an improvement not only in traffic management but also in mitigating crime,” said an official of the Greater Noida authority.

Residents of Greater Noida have also demanded that the city should be put under e-surveillance to contain the rise in crime incidents.

“In Greater Noida West’s Bisrakh area alone, 94 FIRs have been registered for theft and loot from August 1 to November 19. Therefore, we have demanded that the Greater Noida authority should put all roads, commercial areas and residential areas, including public spaces under e-surveillance to stop crimes,” said Manish Kumar, a resident of Ecovillage society in Greater Noida West.

