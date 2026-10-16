Garbage, debris pile up at empty site in Greater Noida’s Alpha 2

Greater Noida: A vacant plot of Greater Noida authority located near a school in block H of Greater Noida’s Alpha 2 has become an unauthorised public dumping site, with heaps of garbage and debris accumulating along the service lane, locals alleged on Thursday. Residents alleged that multiples complaints have been made to the concerned authorities over the years but the issue remains to be resolved permanently. (HT Photo)

Residents alleged that multiples complaints have been made to the concerned authorities over the years but the issue remains to be resolved permanently.

HT has seen a complaint message sent to authority officials on Wednesday.

Acknowledging the issue, Greater Noida authority officials said that the Authority’s health department would look into the issue and the responsible people, if identified, will be face action.

Residents said though the site is periodically cleared but the garbage and debris accumulate again within a few days.

“It’s been years since the site has been like this. We have complained about it several times. They clear it now and then. But the site returns to the same condition soon. It is 200 metres away from a school,” said Manish Dawar, a Greater Noida resident.

Another resident, Harinder Bhati, said, “A private contractor comes in and clears it every three to four days. But often local residents also throw their garbage there, which makes it even more difficult to expect the place remains clean.”

Bhati, who is also the general secretary of the Beta 1 residents’ welfare association, also said that even CCTV cameras have been installed across the sector to deter littering. “We have installed CCTV cameras throughout the Sector to ensure that no such littering happens in the sector,” he said.

Rajesh Kumar Nim, senior manager-in-charge at the Greater Noida authority, said the plot is not a designated dumping site for garbage or construction debris.

“Unidentified people from nearby commercial areas or residents, throw debris and garbage there because it is convenient for them,” the official said, adding that the Greater Noida authority will look into in the issue to undertake remedial measures for public convenience.