Gautam Buddha University launches centre for intellectual and learning disability

The Gautam Buddha University (GBU) on Friday launched a centre of excellence for intellectual and learning disability. The centre will also issue disability certificates for differently-abled individuals with learning or intellectual disabilities.

“Currently, people can get these certificates made at Gautam Budh Nagar’s chief medical officer’s (CMO) office. However, the waiting period extends for as long as two months, which is a major inconvenience. Now, with the new centre at GBU, people can get their disability certificates easily,” said Dr Vishwas Tripathi, registrar, GBU.

“The charges for getting these certificates are ₹150 at GBU, while at private institutes, they cost around ₹10,000 or more,” Dr Tripathi added. He said that the centre will also help diagnose people with intellectual and learning disabilities.

“Those suffering from learning disabilities are difficult to identify. In the absence of much-needed knowledge about the symptoms, students who suffer from disabilities are often treated with bias. The centre of excellence for intellectual and learning disability has been established under the university’s psychiatry department where experts from the field of psychology and psychiatry will be rendering their services,” Dr Tripathi said.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who inaugurated the centre said, “It will benefit Gautam Budh Nagar district as well as the entire NCR (National Capital Region). Those with learning disabilities will be diagnosed here and they will no longer have to travel to Delhi to get their disability certificates.

Hearing and speech therapy centre at GIMS

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida will start a hearing and speech therapy centre. It will provide assessment and rehabilitative services for communication disorders, audiology, speech therapy and counselling.

“By the last week of June, the therapy centre will be entirely functional. The recruitments for the same have been made and a laboratory has been set up as well,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, director, GIMS.

