Gautam Buddha University launches centre for intellectual and learning disability
The Gautam Buddha University (GBU) on Friday launched a centre of excellence for intellectual and learning disability. The centre will also issue disability certificates for differently-abled individuals with learning or intellectual disabilities.
“Currently, people can get these certificates made at Gautam Budh Nagar’s chief medical officer’s (CMO) office. However, the waiting period extends for as long as two months, which is a major inconvenience. Now, with the new centre at GBU, people can get their disability certificates easily,” said Dr Vishwas Tripathi, registrar, GBU.
“The charges for getting these certificates are ₹150 at GBU, while at private institutes, they cost around ₹10,000 or more,” Dr Tripathi added. He said that the centre will also help diagnose people with intellectual and learning disabilities.
“Those suffering from learning disabilities are difficult to identify. In the absence of much-needed knowledge about the symptoms, students who suffer from disabilities are often treated with bias. The centre of excellence for intellectual and learning disability has been established under the university’s psychiatry department where experts from the field of psychology and psychiatry will be rendering their services,” Dr Tripathi said.
Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who inaugurated the centre said, “It will benefit Gautam Budh Nagar district as well as the entire NCR (National Capital Region). Those with learning disabilities will be diagnosed here and they will no longer have to travel to Delhi to get their disability certificates.
Hearing and speech therapy centre at GIMS
The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida will start a hearing and speech therapy centre. It will provide assessment and rehabilitative services for communication disorders, audiology, speech therapy and counselling.
“By the last week of June, the therapy centre will be entirely functional. The recruitments for the same have been made and a laboratory has been set up as well,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, director, GIMS.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics