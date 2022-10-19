Gautam Budh Nagar admin asks Noida authority to demolish illegal construction in Sector 48

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has written to the Noida authority, asking them to raze multiple illegal buildings constructed on enemy property land in Noida’s Barola Sector 48. The administration said that once freed, the land will be handed over to the ministry of home affairs which is the owner of these properties. Alok Kumar Gupta, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Dadri has sent the communication dated October 11 to the additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority. A copy of the letter is available with HT.

The Noida authority issued notices to seal these illegal constructions and eventually demolish them earlier at the end of 2020 but was unsuccessful to do so. “The SDM Dadri has written to the authority after conducting multiple site inspections following complaints of illegal high-rises built on enemy properties. Since the area is notified by the Noida authority, no construction without map sanction can be allowed on this land. Therefore we hope that the authority will soon demolish the illegal buildings built on this land in violation of the Industrial Act 1976,” Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

A section of the land has been recovered and a temporary CISF camp has been set up to deter the land mafia from trying to repossess the property. The encroached land is owned by the Custodian of Enemy Property for India, a department under the union ministry of home affairs. An enemy property is owned by the government because it was abandoned by its original owners when they migrated to Pakistan during the partition of India. The government is obligated to protect such properties from encroachment.

The Noida authority said that it will act in accordance with the law. “We are yet to receive this letter from the SDM. We will act accordingly once we get the letter,” Prasoon Diwvedi, officer on special duty, Noida authority, and in charge of the land department, said. Officials said that the authority issued warning notices to the illegal project owners in the past and will now plan a demolition drive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON