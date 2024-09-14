Gautam Budh Nagar DM says his account on ‘X’ hacked, case registered

Noida: The official account of the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate on social media website X was allegedly hacked on Friday, said police, adding that a case has also been registered at Sector 20 police station. A case under sections of the IT Act has been registered at Sector 20 police station on Friday, and further investigation is underway. (Representational image)

Police said that the suspect used the DM’s account to comment on a post by the Congress national spokesperson.

Gautam Budh Nagar DM Manish Kumar Verma told HT, “My official account was hacked by an unidentified suspect on Friday, and I have registered a case with police in this regard.”

“I rarely have time to use my social media account. Police will investigate who hacked my ID to comment on the politician’s post,” he added.

“A case under sections of the IT Act has been registered at Sector 20 police station on Friday, and further investigation is underway,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.