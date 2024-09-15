Gautam Budh Nagar launches 21-day cleanliness drive ‘Swachhata Hi Seva-2024’

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district has launched a large-scale cleanliness drive titled “Swachhata Hi Seva-2024” on Saturday, with this year’s theme centred on “Behavioral and Ethical Cleanliness,” said officials. The campaign aims to promote personal habits and social responsibility toward cleanliness, particularly in rural areas, officials said. The initiative is part of a nationwide effort to reinforce the idea that maintaining hygiene is a civic duty and a form of public service. During the campaign, the focus will be on engaging communities through various activities such as cleanliness pledges, awareness drives, tree plantation efforts, marathons, and walkathons, said officials. (HT Photo)

Chief development officer (CDO) Janardan Singh, who chaired a preparatory meeting at the Collectorate, explained the importance of the campaign, which will culminate on October 2, Swachh Bharat Day, celebrated annually in honour of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. “Swachhata Hi Seva” translates to “Cleanliness is Service” and is part of the larger Swachh Bharat Mission, which marks its 10th anniversary this year.

During the campaign, the focus will be on engaging communities through various activities such as cleanliness pledges, awareness drives, tree plantation efforts, marathons, and walkathons, said CDO Singh. Voluntary labour (shramdaan) will play a key role in ensuring cleanliness in both public and natural spaces, he added. Areas targeted for sanitation efforts include government offices, educational institutions, public transport centres, marketplaces, highways, and water bodies. Natural sites like sanctuaries, trekking routes, and tourist destinations will also be part of the initiative.

District magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, Manish Kumar Verma, highlighted the long-term vision of the campaign. “Cleanliness is not just about keeping our surroundings tidy, it reflects our values and commitment to a healthier and more sustainable future. Through this campaign, we aim to instil a deep sense of responsibility in every citizen, ensuring that cleanliness becomes a way of life. Together, we can make our villages and cities cleaner, healthier, and more vibrant,” Verma added.

A key feature of the campaign will be the identification of ‘blackspots’—highly polluted or neglected areas in both rural and urban settings, said DM Verma. Intensive cleaning efforts will be carried out in these areas until October 1 to ensure they become garbage-free. “In addition to cleaning these sites, the district will also organise safety camps for sanitation workers, offering health check-ups and connecting them to welfare schemes provided by the state and central governments,” the DM added.

Officials highlighted that various key departments—including panchayati raj, health, education, food, and rural development—will work in coordination to ensure the campaign’s success. The drive seeks not only to clean public spaces but also to instil a deep-rooted culture of cleanliness among the general public, they added.